Holdsworth auction suit now a Bathurst winner

The suit worn by Lee Holdsworth in Sunday’s Repco Bathurst 1000 is expected to skyrocket in value after being worn on the top step of the podium.

Holdsworth and Walkinshaw Andretti United were an early supporter of the Motor Racing Ministries Super Auction presented by Lloyds Auctions with the donation of the suit.

Holdsworth and Chaz Mostert produced one of the most dominant performances seen at Mount Panorama for many years to win the race from pole position.

The suit, which will be signed by both Holdsworth and Mostert, has jumped more than $A1000 since Sunday and is currently sitting on a bid of $A2500 with the auction set to close at 7pm on Tuesday, December 14.

“I guess if we were going to add any more value to the suit, then winning the race was the way to do it,” said Holdsworth.

“Obviously winning the Bathurst 1000 is the highlight of my career and a nice bonus for Motor Racing Ministries is the fact my suit is worth plenty more.

“I might have to bid on it myself.”

WAU team principal Bruce Stewart said the increase in value of the Holdsworth suit was a great byproduct of Sunday’s impressive victory.

“We never hesitated to be involved in this auction which is a great tribute to Garry Coleman and the work of Motor Racing Ministries,” said Stewart.

“Winning the race was always going to add terrific value to the suit and the boys got it done.

“We look forward to keeping an eye on the Lloyds Auctions site over the next week and seeing how much it actually raises.”

Motor Racing Ministries has been the chosen charity of Speedcafe.com for a couple of years and in that time more than $A53,000 has been raised through regular monthly auctions hosted by Lloyds.

Coleman, who officiated at his last Supercars event on Sunday, was the founder of Motor Racing Ministries and will continue as chaplain at Sydney Motorsport Park and the Sydney Speedway and as the charity’s national coordinator.

The auction will run until 7pm, Tuesday, December 14, and can be accessed HERE.

Those not wanting to be involved in the auction, but would like to pay tribute to Coleman and the unsung work of Motor Racing Ministries can make a direct contribution HERE.

All direct cash donations to Motor Racing Ministries are tax deductible.

The current total for listed items is in excess of $A21,000 with a flurry of bidding expected during the final week.

There will also be other items added in the coming days with the variety of items providing everyone with the opportunity to be involved.

CURRENT ITEMS AND PRICES

Mick Doohan – Race worn leathers from 1997 championship – $A14,150

Lee Holdsworth Bathurst-winning suit – $A2500

DJR-Scott McLaughlin race used championship steering wheel – $A1500

PIRTEK Rugby League corporate experience – $A710

Will Brown – framed race-worn boot – $A670

$1000 worth of Kincrome tools – $A602

James Brock sign Legends suit – $A341

Daniel Ricciardo – signed hat – $A200

Signed Bathurst 12-hour memorabilia (Longhurst, Skaife, Ingall, Glock) – $A190

Castrol luggage – $A122

Framed John “Stoney” Stoneham cartoon – $A115

Full-signed 2004 Gold Coast Indy 300 promotional race suit – $A85

Signed Crusher book – $A40