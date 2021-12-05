Randle off draws first Safety Car

The Safety Car has been deployed for the first time in the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000 following a Thomas Randle mistake.

Driving the #44 Boost Mobile Mustang, Randle ran wide at Hell Corner and went nose-first into the tyre barriers at the start of Lap 17.

That triggered a flurry of action in the pits, with several teams opting to double-stack their cars.

Eventually Randle, who will step up to a full-time Supercars Championship programme with Tickford Racing next year, was helped out of the gravel trap and limped back to the lane.

There, Tickford Racing serviced the car and completed a driver change, with James Courtney now behind the wheel and running a lap down in 24th.

Just one car is currently out of the race, with steering problems plaguing the Team 18 car of Scott Pye/James Golding.