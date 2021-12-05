Mount Panorama race control named after Schenken

Race control at Mount Panorama has been named in honour of outgoing Supercars race director Tim Schenken.

The power cell of the circuit will now be known as the Tim Schenken OAM Race Control Centre.

“I have to say, I feel quite emotional about it. I had no idea,” said Schenken.

“It’s fantastic, it’s unbelievable.

“That was a surprise and it’s a special honour. I’m humbled by it.”

Earlier this week, Schenken announced his retirement as Supercars race director.

It ends a spell at the helm of the category spanning over 30 years, having joined the then-known Australian Touring Car Championship in the role in 1987.

Tributes have been paid to Schenken at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 tribute.

Earlier this week he was presented a caricature of himself signed by every driver on this year’s Bathurst 1000 grid.