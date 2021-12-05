Maxwell sweeps The Bend, Miller third

Wayne Maxwell has taken a clean sweep at the final round of the Australian Superbike Championship at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Ducati rider dominated Race 2 of the weekend to win from Glenn Allerton, with Jack Miller completing the podium.

Maxwell got the jump to lead from the start only for two separate crashes in the opening sequence of corners to halt proceedings.

The red flag was shown as Arthur Sissis, Josh Hook, Daniel Falzon, and Chandler Cooper were all eliminated, the latter’s bike catching fire while Ant West was also forced to run off the road to avoid the second incident.

At the restart, Miller bogged down as he dropped to fourth, trailing Oli Bayliss, Maxwell, and Wayne Allerton ahead.

A mistake from Bayliss midway around the opening lap saw the Ducati rider slip to third, opening the door for Maxwell and Allerton to move through.

Miller moved up to third as they started the second lap, going deep under brakes into Turn 1 to make the pass stick.

Allerton harried Maxwell, the BMW shadowing the champion-elect, as Miller joined the pair in what became a three-way scrap at the front.

After four laps, Maxwell had inched his way to a one second advantage over Allerton, who in turn had more than a second over third-placed Miller.

It became a processional race, with the field well spread, the only battle on track that between Luke Johnston and Ben Burke for 11th place.

At the end of the 10-lap affair, Maxwell sealed his second race win of the weekend with Allerton second.

The podium was completed by a fading Miller, who narrowly held off Cru Halliday in the closing stages.

It was an ideal sign-off for Maxwell, who is yet to confirm his plans for 2021 despite claiming his third title after the opening race of the weekend.