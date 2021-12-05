How to watch Jack Miller’s ASBK cameo at The Bend

If two wheels is more your go than four, the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship at The Bend presents a fascinating alternative to the Repco Bathurst 1000 today.

Headlining the event in South Australia is a cameo appearance by Australian MotoGP star Jack Miller, who qualified second yesterday, only behind fellow Ducati rider Wayne Maxwell.

Two races will unfold today, the first starting 11:45 AEDT and the second at 14:50. For reference, the main event at Bathurst gets underway at 12:15.

There’s plenty of ways to tune in, with SBS, Fox Sports and Sky Sport New Zealand offering a live telecast from 13:00-16:00 AEDT. Race 1 will be replayed from 13:00.

SBS On Demand will also show the action, while ASBK itself will offer a livestream from 10:00 AEDT via its website and Facebook page.

Back to Miller, the 26-year-old is making no secret of the fun he’s having Down Under.

“I threw everything but kitchen sink at that one, I can tell you that for free,” he said after qualifying, reserving praise for Maxwell’s efforts to grab pole.

“I’m having heaps of fun… it’s awesome to see everyone here.

“It’s amazing to be able to come back and actually race in Australia and do a bit of this in front of the home fans, it’s awesome.”

Miller is coming off a 2021 MotoGP campaign in which he won two grands prix and placed fourth overall for the factory Ducati team.