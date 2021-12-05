Hamilton reprimanded, Mercedes fined €25,000

Lewis Hamilton has escaped significant punishment after he was found to have impeded Nikita Mazepin during final practice at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was summoned to the stewards ahead of qualifying over the matter, which saw Mazepin bounce over the kerbs to avoid a collision.

Having heard from Hamilton, officials opted to hand the Brit a reprimand, his second of the season, and fine Mercedes €25,000.

“The driver was given a 10 second warning that Car 9 was approaching when he was at Turn 2,” the stewards noted.

“Due to a failure in communication by the Team he was not given another warning until Car 9 was alongside him.

“The Stewards accept that this circuit presents challenges for drivers in relation to using their mirrors as the method of determining the approach of overtaking cars.

“Although it is the driver’s ultimate responsibility to avoid impeding, for this circuit the driver must depend upon the Team to communicate efficiently

“This did not happen in this case and accordingly the penalty for the Competitor is imposed.

“The Stewards take this opportunity to emphasise that due to the nature of this circuit it is essential that teams communicate effectively and proactively with their drivers.

“This is not to be taken as a precedent for other circuits.”

Hamilton was also summoned to discuss a yellow flag breach, for which he was cleared.