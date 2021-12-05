F1 race control warns against slow driving

Drivers have been warned by Formula 1 race director about driving unnecessarily slowly around the final corners on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Friday’s two practice sessions for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw frightening closing speeds on approach to the final corner.

“That’s definitely a lot worse than a lot of places we get to – it’s Monaco-esque,” Lewis Hamilton said of the traffic after Free Practice 2.

“The closing speeds on other cars, is definitely getting to a bit of a danger zone.”

Drivers are guided by a minimum time between Safety Car lines, though that not set until after Friday’s track running.

That has now been declared, though at 1:49.0, it is more than 20 seconds off the pace expected come qualifying.

However, race director Michael Masi covered off the potential for cars dawdling in the sequence approaching the final corner, a part of the circuit which is largely blind to drivers approaching at speed.

“Any driver intending to create a gap in front of him in order to get a clear lap should not attempt to do this around Turn 23 through to Turn 25,” the Australian advised drivers in his event notes.

“Any driver seen to have done this will be reported to the stewards as being in breach of Article 27.4 of the Sporting Regulations.”

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit features 27 nominated corners – Turn 26 the kink prior to the long left hander which feeds cars back onto the front straight.

Also changed from Friday is the line which delineates pit exit, which has been extended further around Turn 2.

Formula 1 heads back out on track at 01:00 AEDT for the final 60-minute practice session prior to qualifying at 04:00 AEDT.