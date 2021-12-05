> Features > Downloads

DOWNLOAD: Mostert/Holdsworth Bathurst victory poster

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 5th December, 2021 - 8:53pm

Download your free poster celebrating Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth’s victory in the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000.

CLICK HERE to download your poster.

