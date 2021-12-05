Race win moves Piastri closer to F2 title
Triple Eight-bound Hill wins Carrera Cup crown
DOWNLOAD: 2021 Castrol Bathurst 1000 Grid Card
VIDEO: Supercheap Auto celebrates ‘Happy Bathurst Day’
Carrera Cup pulls out of The Bend
Mount Panorama race control named after Schenken
Speedcafe.com’s 2021 Bathurst survival kit
Kostecki brothers all set for ‘special’ occasion
Feeney fastest in Bathurst Warm Up, troubles for #88
2022 Supercars calendar revealed
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]