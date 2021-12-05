De Pasquale Mustang stops, causes late Safety Car

Disappointment for Anton De Pasquale has set the stage for a grandstand finish to the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000.

De Pasquale, who started on the front row, was left helpless as his #11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang ground to a halt out of The Cutting.

The afternoon had already gone somewhat awry for De Pasquale, who lost crucial ground after a nudge at Murray’s Corner from Bryce Fullwood.

That seemingly prompted a change of tack, dropping to 16th after making an additional stop during an earlier Safety Car period.

With the De Pasquale car stuck on track, the Safety Car was called on Lap 140.

Two laps later, the race restarted – only for another stoppage to occur when Supercheap Auto wildcard Broc Feeney crashed out of ninth place on Sulman Park on Lap 142.

The Feeney/Russell Ingall #39 is the fourth car to officially become a non-finisher, joining De Pasquale, Zane Goddard/Jayden Ojeda (crash), and Scott Pye/James Golding (mechanical).

Chaz Mostert leads from Shane van Gisbergen and Cameron Waters as the bunched-up field prepares for a sprint to the chequered flag.