Carrera Cup pulls out of The Bend

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia will not finish its 2021 season at The Bend Motorsport Park after all.

A decision has been made for the one-make series to pull out of next weekend’s event following a COVID-19 flare-up in South Australia which has sparked the reintroduction of travel restrictions.

As a result, the season will instead finish with one last race at Mount Panorama this morning, which has just got underway.

A Motorsport Australia spokesperson advised Speedcafe.com that The Bend event on the whole has not yet been cancelled, although a decision could come later today.

Carrera Cup had been due to headline the action across December 10-12.