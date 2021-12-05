Bathurst 1000 heartbreak for Erebus, Brown, Perkins

Friday fast man Will Brown’s tilt for 2021 glory at The Mountain is over, following a power steering problem.

Brown and Erebus Motorsport have built as much momentum as anyone since the Repco Supercars Championship recommenced in late October.

Across the four-week stretch at Sydney Motorsport Park, the impressive rookie took three front-row starts including a pole, as well as a race win and two other podiums.

Both the #9 and sister #99, shared by Brodie Kostecki and David Russell, have looked strong all week at Mount Panorama.

Brown took provisional pole after Friday qualifying, and then both he and Kostecki booked top five starting slots in the Top 10 Shootout, only to both be disqualified from that session.

Things have unravelled in the race, however, with smoke billowing from the #9 on Lap 29, forcing Brown’s co-driver Jack Perkins to make a lengthy visit to the pits – which it still has not returned from. Perkins had been running ninth at the time.

“It’s had a power steering failure, so disappointing because we’ll just be circulating for the rest of the day,” said Brown.

Making matters worse, Kostecki ducked into the pits soon after for an unscheduled brake disc change, having reported concerns over a long brake pedal, although he remains in a decent position on the lead lap.