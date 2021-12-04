Whincup wins third Barry Sheene Medal

For the third time in his storied Supercars career, Jamie Whincup has won the coveted Barry Sheene Medal.

Whincup, who is a day away from his final start as a full-time driver in the Repco Supercars Championship, was voted the category’s best and fairest.

The Barry Sheene Medal is named after the prolific two-time MotoGP premier class champion.

Later in life, Sheene became a Supercars commentator after moving from England to Australia.

In 2003, Sheene died at 52 years old in Queensland after an eight-month battle with cancer.

Whincup’s previous Barry Sheene Medals came in the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

“I was the proud winner, I think back in [‘07, ‘08] I reckon, so it’s been a while between drinks,” said the 38-year-old.

“Every time you win this award it’s unbelievably special. As we know, Baz was a fantastic character, a motorsport icon, so this, as you say, is one of the highest accolades you can win in motorsport and I’m very, very proud of it.

“That’s what it’s all about. There’s a lot of people in this game, but there’s only a certain amount of true racers. The people involved in this award are true racers of the sport, which is what I and most of the crew are about.

“I go into my last race as a full-time driver tomorrow and it feels fantastic, thank you.”

Whincup heads into his final race as Supercars’ most successful driver of all time with seven championships, 124 career wins, 237 podiums, and 92 pole positions.

Tomorrow’s Repco Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 12:15 local time/AEDT.

Whincup’s final full-time race, and what’s likely to be his last alongside co-driver Craig Lowndes, will see him start the #88 Holden ZB Commodore from 11th.

2021 Repco Supercars Championship Series awards

Barry Sheene Medal: Jamie Whincup, Red Bull Ampol Racing

2021 Supercars Champion (Elect): Shane van Gisbergen, Red Bull Ampol Racing

Supercars Drivers’ Driver: Shane van Gisbergen, Red Bull Ampol Racing

Champion Team Award: Red Bull Ampol Racing

2021 Supercars ARMOR ALL Pole Position: Anton De Pasquale, Shell V-Power Racing Team

Champion Manufacturer of the Year: Holden

Most Popular Driver – Fans’ Choice: Shane van Gisbergen, Red Bull Ampol Racing

Best Event: Merlin Darwin Triple Crown

Mike Kable Young Gun: Matt McLean, Eggleston Motorsport

Dunlop Super2 Series Champion: Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering

2021 Dunlop Super2 ARMOR ALL Pole Position: Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Let’s Go Motorhomes Dunlop Super2 Series Rookie of the Year: Matt McLean

Best Presented Team – Fans’ Choice: Shell V-Power Racing Team

Best Volunteer Group: Bathurst events