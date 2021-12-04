Slade: BRT ‘massive motivator’ to get into shootout

Tim Slade says the efforts of CoolDrive Racing was a massive motivator to get into the Top 10 Shootout at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

The #3 Ford Mustang pilot put in a lap right at the death that would take him from outside the top 10 to fourth, bumping Jamie Whincup to 11th in the process.

In the end, Slade would wind up 0.2551s off the pace of provisional pole-sitter Will Brown of Erebus Motorsport.

It was a case of history nearly repeating itself having earlier this year earned the team a Top 10 Shootout berth when he qualified fifth on debut for the team at the Mount Panorama 500.

In that instance, Slade would go on to earn the team a front-row start after taking second in the shootout.

“I am pumped,” said Slade after Qualifying for Race 31.

“The car has been really good all week and the guys have just done a fantastic job.

“It was nice that we managed to carry some speed over into qualifying. I guess we left it pretty late but got it done there in the end.

“The shootout for me, as I imagine it is for everyone, is a massive goal. To be in the shootout and near the front was pretty cool.

“Massive motivating factor for me is the team and I guess they put in a massive amount of work.

“The prep for this weekend has been pretty hectic with the four weeks in Sydney, so everyone has been flat out.”

Slade is pairing up with team co-owner and long-time friend Tim Blanchard in this year’s Great Race.

The pair will no doubt be hoping for a strong finish to the season, with a top 10 championship finish on the line.

Having been last after missing the opening two races of the year due to Slade’s well-documented crash in Race 1, the 36-year-old has risen to 12th in the drivers’ championship.

This weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000 represents the final round of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship.