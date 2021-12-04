Full starting grid for the 2021 Bathurst 1000
The Monster Energy Mustang of Cameron Waters/James Moffat will start third. Picture: Ross Gibb
How the starting order now looks for tomorrow’s 161-lap race, beginning 12:15 local time/AEDT.
Starting order: 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Primary driver
|Co-driver
|Car
|1
|25
|Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Lee Holdsworth
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Tony D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|4
|99
|Erebus Boost Mobile Racing
|Brodie Kostecki
|David Russell
|Holden Commodore ZB
|5
|9
|Shaw and Partners
|William Brown
|Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|6
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Tim Slade
|Tim Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|888
|Red Bull Ampol Racing Team
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|8
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|8
|R&J Batteries
|Nick Percat
|Dale Wood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|5
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Zak Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing Team
|Jamie Whincup
|Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|12
|2
|Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Warren Luff
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|20
|DEWALT Racing
|Scott Pye
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|14
|18
|IRWIN Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Michael Caruso
|Holden Commodore ZB
|15
|39
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Russell Ingall
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|44
|Boost Mobile Racing
|James Courtney
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|7
|NED Whisky Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Matt Campbell
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|14
|Cub Cadet Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Dean Fiore
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Luke Youlden
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|19
|Local Legends
|Fabian Coulthard
|Jonathon Webb
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21
|34
|UNIT Racing
|Jake Kostecki
|Kurt Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|22
|96
|Coca-Cola Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|23
|35
|Yellow Cover Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Jayden Ojeda
|Holden Commodore ZB
|24
|4
|SCT Logistics
|Jack Smith
|David Wall
|Holden Commodore ZB
|25
|22
|PremiAir Hire
|Garry Jacobson
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Holden Commodore ZB
