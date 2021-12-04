> News > Supercars

Full starting grid for the 2021 Bathurst 1000

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 4th December, 2021 - 6:22pm

The Monster Energy Mustang of Cameron Waters/James Moffat will start third. Picture: Ross Gibb

How the starting order now looks for tomorrow’s 161-lap race, beginning 12:15 local time/AEDT.

Starting order: 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Primary driver Co-driver Car
1 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth Holden Commodore ZB
2 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT
3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat Ford Mustang GT
4 99 Erebus Boost Mobile Racing Brodie Kostecki David Russell Holden Commodore ZB
5 9 Shaw and Partners William Brown Jack Perkins Holden Commodore ZB
6 3 CoolDrive Racing Tim Slade Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang GT
7 888 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Holden Commodore ZB
8 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Alex Davison Ford Mustang GT
9 8 R&J Batteries Nick Percat Dale Wood Holden Commodore ZB
10 5 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Zak Best Ford Mustang GT
11 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes Holden Commodore ZB
12 2 Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Warren Luff Holden Commodore ZB
13 20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye James Golding Holden Commodore ZB
14 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Holden Commodore ZB
15 39 Supercheap Auto Racing Broc Feeney Russell Ingall Holden Commodore ZB
16 44 Boost Mobile Racing James Courtney Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT
17 7 NED Whisky Racing Andre Heimgartner Matt Campbell Ford Mustang GT
18 14 Cub Cadet Racing Todd Hazelwood Dean Fiore Holden Commodore ZB
19 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Luke Youlden Ford Mustang GT
20 19 Local Legends Fabian Coulthard Jonathon Webb Holden Commodore ZB
21 34 UNIT Racing Jake Kostecki Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
22 96 Coca-Cola Racing Macauley Jones Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB
23 35 Yellow Cover Racing Zane Goddard Jayden Ojeda Holden Commodore ZB
24 4 SCT Logistics Jack Smith David Wall Holden Commodore ZB
25 22 PremiAir Hire Garry Jacobson Dylan O’Keeffe Holden Commodore ZB

