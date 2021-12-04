F1 teams commemorate Frank Williams

The entire Formula 1 grid will carry a tribute to legendary team owner Sir Frank Williams during this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 79-year-old, whose team dominated the 1990s, died last week at the age of 79.

After initially entering F1 in the late 1960s with Piers Courage, he ultimately founded Williams Grand Prix Engineering, which he would lead to a combined total of 16 world championships from 1980 to 1997.

To this day his squad sits fourth in terms of most race wins in F1 history, despite its last coming almost a decade ago (Pastor Maldonado, 2012 Spanish Grand Prix).

In his memory, all 20 cars will this weekend brandish his name while, appropriately, two Saudia-emblazoned Williams FW07s perform demonstration laps.

A minute’s silence will be held in Williams’ honour on Sunday following the drivers’ parade.