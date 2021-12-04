Erebus disqualified from Bathurst 1000 Top 10 Shootout

Erebus Motorsport has had both of its entries disqualified from the Top 10 Shootout at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

The team’s Holden ZB Commodores were found to be underweight following the one-lap dash around Mount Panorama on Saturday.

Brodie Kostecki was the team’s leading entry having qualified the Boost Mobile-backed #99 fourth.

Meanwhile, Will Brown qualified the #9 Shaw and Partners-backed entry just behind him in fifth.

However, the disqualification now means Brown will start ninth and Kostecki tenth.

“Erebus Motorsport is disappointed to hear news that after being reviewed by the Stewards at Bathurst today, they have been disqualified from this afternoon’s Top Ten Shootout,” read an Erebus Motorsport statement.

“After thorough inspection it was found that although the overall car weights were by the book, doors on both Erebus Holdens were underweight.

“It is a small oversight and honest mistake by the crew who have worked tirelessly for six weeks to ensure they represented the team, its partners, and their fans well.

“Erebus Motorsport apologises and look forward to putting their best foot forward in tomorrow’s Great Race.

“The team will be making no further comment.”

As a result, that promotes the entries of Tim Slade/Tim Blanchard, Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander, Will Davison/Alex Davison, Nick Percat/Dale Wood, and Jack Le Brocq/Zak Best up two places each, the Slade/Blanchard the first of those in fourth.

Kostecki will be joined by David Russell in the Great Race while Brown will be partnered by Jack Perkins.

The Repco Bathurst 1000 will start tomorrow at 12:15 local time/AEDT.

