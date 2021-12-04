> Features > Downloads

DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com 2021 Bathurst Bingo

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 4th December, 2021 - 12:43pm

Speedcafe.com’s annual Bathurst themed bingo card, presented by Ryco Filters, to follow along during this year’s Great Race.

Simply download and print or save it on your device, then cross off each event as it occurs during the broadcast across the weekend.

CLICK HERE to download your free 2021 Speedcafe.com Bathurst bingo card.

