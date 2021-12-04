Carrera Cup Australia inks two-year naming rights deal

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia has secured a two-year extension to its naming rights partnership with Paynter Dixon.

The agreement will see the one-make series known as Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia until at least the end of 2023.

“We are thrilled to make this announcement ahead of what will be Carrera Cup’s strongest season next year,” said Porsche Cars Australia CEO Daniel Schmollinger.

“Paynter Dixon’s commitment to the series for a further two years reaffirms this and is a great example of the relationship we have built with them and environment we’ve created within Carrera Cup for our partners.

“I’m certain this will only continue to grow into the future with the arrival of the 992 generation next season.

“The growth in our grids size over the last seasons is another validation of the level of support, we’ve as a result been able to offer to our teams and drivers, which is being realised across the Australasian region.

“This year, Paynter Dixon’s support also extended to two of our Mobil Pro cars in the form of David Wall and Craig Lowndes.

“The best testimony of Paynter Dixon’s belief in our series though, was most evident in 2020, during the first COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, as their support – together with that of all our partners – never wavered, despite no events taking place.

“They were all fully committed and supported us until racing could commence again.”

Added Paynter Dixon executive chairman James Boyd: “Paynter Dixon is delighted to partner with the Carrera Cup Australia Championship for the coming two seasons.

“Our relationship with this outstanding series reflects a long-standing commitment to motor racing in Australia.

“Once again, it’s extremely pleasing to see the continued alignment of Paynter Dixon and PAYCE brands, maintaining a strong and familiar presence in this the premier support series.

“It’s also rewarding to see the Championship nurture further career opportunities for Carrera Cup drivers and teams, taking Australian motoring expertise to a global stage.

“We are excited to continue the journey ahead with Porsche the seasons ahead as the Cup delivers world-class racing.”

Another two Carrera Cup races are to come this weekend at the Repco Bathurst 1000, with a 15-lapper this arvo from 15:00 local time/AEDT, and a nine-lapper at 10:50 tomorrow.