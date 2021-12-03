WAU and Holdsworth support Coleman Super Auction

Walkinshaw Andretti United and its prized Bathurst 1000 co-driver Lee Holdsworth have “suited up” for the Motor Racing Ministries Super Auction presented by Lloyds Auctions.

Holdsworth will be making his first Supercars race appearance this year as Chaz Mostert’s co-driver in this weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama.

The Super Auction has been created by Speedcafe.com to pay tribute to Motor Racing Ministries founder Garry Coleman who will officiate at a Supercars event for the last time at the Bathurst 1000 on Sunday, December 5.

The suit that Holdsworth will wear in the race will be signed by both himself and Mostert and go to the highest bidder no matter where the pair finish in the race.

The WAU pairing will start among the favourites in the Great Race and a victory would increase the value of the suit dramatically.

“If we are going to be giving away a Bathurst 1000 suit, I could not think of too many better causes to be supporting than Motor Racing Ministries,” said Holdsworth.

“Garry and his team have done a remarkable job over the years and the popularity of this Super Auction is testimony to how they are appreciated in our sport.

“Hopefully we can come away with a great result and add even more value to the bottom line.”

WAU team principal Bruce Stewart was equally enthusiastic about the Holdsworth suit going to a great cause.

“Walkinshaw Andretti United has had a terrific long-term relationship with Lloyds Auctions and the work they have done with Speedcafe.com to support Motor Racing Ministries over the last couple of years has been nothing short of fantastic,” said Stewart.

“Bathurst is the most exciting week of the year for us and while we will have plenty going on, we will also be keeping an enthusiastic eye on how much cash is being raised through Lloyds’ Super Auction for Motor Racing Ministries.

“It will be emotional to have Garry officiating his last major Supercars event, but hopefully the industry and fans can help add to his already incredible legacy by digging deep into their pockets for the cool items up for grabs.”

Motor Racing Ministries has been the chosen charity of Speedcafe.com for a couple of years and in that time more than $A53,000 has been raised through regular monthly auctions hosted by Lloyds.

Coleman was the founder of Motor Racing Ministries and will continue as chaplain at Sydney Motorsport Park and the Sydney Speedway and as the charity’s national coordinator.

The auction will run until 7pm, Tuesday, December 14, and can be accessed HERE.

Those not wanting to be involved in the auction, but would like to pay tribute to Coleman and the unsung work of Motor Racing Ministries can make a direct contribution HERE.

All direct cash donations to Motor Racing Ministries are tax deductible.