> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Supercars’ landmark Gen3 test at QR

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 3rd December, 2021 - 10:23am

Go behind the scenes of Supercars’ landmark Gen3 test at Queensland Raceway with the new Mustang and Camaro.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]