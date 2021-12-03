> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Ford’s new Gen3 Mustang hits the track

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 3rd December, 2021 - 8:00am

Hear the new Gen3-spec Ford Mustang Supercar at full noise for the first time.

