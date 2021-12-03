> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 3rd December, 2021 - 12:55pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah.

Saturday, December 4

Practice 1, 00:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 03:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Sunday, December 5

Practice 3, 00:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Qualifying, 03:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 04:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Qualifying, 05:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Monday, December 6

Pre-race, 03:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 04:25 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 06:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 22:30 AEDT
Network 10 (10 Bold)

 

