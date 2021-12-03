Limping Wood shakes off knee injury

Brad Jones Racing co-driver Dale Wood has assured his troublesome knee will not hinder his Repco Bathurst 1000 efforts alongside Nick Percat.

Wood, who has been seen limping badly this week at Mount Panorama, is on double duties as he also contests the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia double round.

The renowned larrikin has been generally reluctant to talk about the injury but offered some insight via the Fox Sports broadcast during Supercars Championship Practice 3 this morning.

“I mean, it’s the elephant in the room, I’m walking around like an old man so it’s hard to hide too much,” Wood, 38, admitted.

“I’ve done a bit of damage to my knee, a couple of weeks back I did a trail run and did a bit of damage then and probably ignored the signs a little bit and just topped her off a couple of mornings later when I was mucking around with some friends in the gym.

“It’s not ideal but I’m fine, I’m good. If I have to, I can jump up and down and do some star jumps and all that, it’s just a little bit uncomfortable.”

Pressed on whether he’ll be inhibited for the Great Race, Wood replied: “It will be fine.

“I’m generally a one-panadol kind of guy, I don’t like taking painkillers and that sort of thing, so I might just have to up the dose to two panadols and it will be no problem.

“It’s just part of this, I mean, I’m lucky enough I’m here racing the Porsche and I’m here racing with Nick in the R&J [Batteries] car so there is a lot of walking backward and forward.

“It doesn’t like that, but it will be fine for Sunday… I might be flat on my back Monday and Tuesday.”

Percat and Wood finished Practice 3 in 18th, the same position that Wood wound up in co-driver practice yesterday afternoon.