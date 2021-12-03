> Features > Downloads

DOWNLOAD: 2021 Bathurst 1000 Spotter Guide

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 3rd December, 2021 - 12:12pm

Your 2021 Great Race Spotter Guide, presented by Meguiar’s, to help keep track of the full 25-car field of Supercars, whether you’re watching at home or trackside at Mount Panorama.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF version.

