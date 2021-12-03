Dane opposed to ‘bullshitting’ fans with fake manual
DOWNLOAD: 2021 Bathurst 1000 Spotter Guide
Limping Wood shakes off knee injury
Waters quickest in Practice 3 at Bathurst with a ‘four’
McLean wins Mike Kable Young Gun Award
Talbot and Ross win GTWC season-closer
LIVE: Friday at the Bathurst 1000
VIDEO: Supercars’ landmark Gen3 test at QR
Two weeks to decide if Gen3 Supercar is paddle or stick shift
Bowe wins TCM title in topsy-turvy finale
Dane: ‘We fought like dogs’ to maximise Camaro appearance
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]