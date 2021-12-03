Boost Mobile to back both Erebus entries in 2022

Both Erebus Motorsport entries will be backed by Boost Mobile in the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship, it has been confirmed.

The team will be known commercially as Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus next year as the telco takes naming rights on both its Holden ZB Commodores.

This year, Brodie Kostecki graduated to the main game with backing from Boost Mobile while team-mate Will Brown has had a rotation of sponsors throughout the season.

Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan hailed the new deal.

“To see Boost Mobile represented across both Erebus cars proves how hard the team has worked over the past year,” said Ryan.

“Our team is continually improving and growing stronger, and this new deal is another aspect of that growth.

“We’re proud to represent a fantastic Australian-owned company and I’d like to thank Peter Adderton [Boost Mobile CEO] and Jason Haynes [Boost Mobile general manager] from Boost for their ongoing belief in our team.”

Adderton heaped praise on Ryan and team owner Betty Klimenko amid what has been a strong 2021 campaign for Erebus Motorsport.

Kostecki and Brown have been standouts this year, the latter claiming his first win just weeks ago at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“What Betty, Barry and the whole team at Erebus have achieved this year is nothing short of incredible,” Adderton said.

“They were written off at the beginning of the season but through sheer determination they have shown what happens when you believe in yourself and your team; and that willpower to win against the odds is the very foundation of the Boost brand.

“Boost has a long history in supporting young athletes and we look forward to continuing it in 2022 with Will and Brodie.”

Adderton has doubled down on his commitment to Erebus Motorsport, confirming he will field Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros built by the team should he start his own outfit.

Adderton has long held a desire to have his own Supercars team, which could come to fruition with the advent of Gen3 in 2023.

“I have always wanted our own Boost Mobile Racing team and should that opportunity present itself in the future we will work with Erebus on bringing that vision to life,” said Adderton.

“There is still a lot of work to do before then and right now we are focused on what we are doing now and next year.

“We are excited to be joining long-term with Erebus and are excited about what our future holds together.”

Brown and Kostecki are both on the brink of finishing their first full season in the Repco Supercars Championship in the top 10.

Brown currently occupies eighth while Kostecki sits 10th.