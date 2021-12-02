Waters puts Tickford on top in Practice 1 at Bathurst

Cameron Waters
Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters has set the pace on Practice 1 for the Repco Bathurst 1000.
The 2020 Great Race runner-up went tantalisingly close to the ‘fours’ in the opening one-hour session of the event, driving the #6 Monster Energy Mustang to a late 2:05.0233s.
That left Waters 0.0842s ahead of Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore) and 0.1157s up on the Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Will Davison in the only all-in session of the day.
James Courtney made for two Tickford entries in the top four, with 2020 Bathurst 1000 winner Shane van Gisbergen seventh-fastest in the #888 Red Bull Ampol Racing entry at a sunny Mount Panorama.
Practice 1 had barely got going when Brad Jones Racing’s Macauley Jones came to a halt just beyond The Cutting with smoke billowing from the #96 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore, causing a red flag.
It was initially suspected that the drama was engine-related but was later reported to be a power steering failure, with work undertaken to change the rack.
Only Will Davison (#17 Mustang) had set a time before the interruption, that being a 2:09.3379s which was easily bettered once everyone was let loose again with 54 minutes left on the clock.
Mostert did so by the most initially when he drove the #25 ZB Commodore to a 2:06.0068s, and was one of three drivers in the ‘fives’ next time around.
By then, however, he was third, behind Erebus Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki on a 2:05.5557s in the #99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore and Todd Hazelwood on a 2:05.6599s in the #14 Cub Cadet ZB Commodore.
Will Brown made it two Erebus cars in the top three when he clocked a 2:05.7491s on his second run proper in the #9 Shaw And Partners ZB Commodore, before Mostert moved back up to second spot on a 2:05.5564s, seven ten-thousandths off the pace.
That was followed by a prolonged lull at the top of the timing screen with no movement until just over 10 minutes to go, when Waters vaulted from 14th to the top with a 2:05.4927s.
It represented the start of a mini flurry as Hazelwood went second on a 2:05.5382s and then Mostert back to the very top with a 2:05.1075s in quick succession.
As more went for green tyres, the timing screen lit up in the final five minutes.
Mark Winterbottom jumped from 17th to second with a 2:05.3981s in the #18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore then, in the final two minutes, Waters clocked the 2:05.0233s which was exactly as fast as he had gone in topping Practice 1 in 2020.
Van Gisbergen got as high as fourth with a subsequent 2:05.4753s, before his final lap was ruined with an off at The Chase for this year’s Repco Supercars Championship winner.
With the chequered flag out, Courtney (#44 Boost Mobile Mustang) moved into third place on a 2:05.3685s but was quickly usurped by Will Davison on a 2:05.1390s.
The top five all-told was thus Waters, Mostert, Will Davison, Courtney, and Winterbottom, with Tim Slade sixth in the #3 CoolDrive Mustang on a 2:05.4113s.
Rounding out the top 10 were van Gisbergen, Hazelwood, Nick Percat (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore), and Brodie Kostecki, with Jamie Whincup 11th in the #88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore.
Anton De Pasquale was 15th-quickest on a 2:05.7984s after Dick Johnson Racing reportedly experimented with rear wing settings on the #11 Shell V-Power Mustang, while Triple Eight Race Engineering wildcard Broc Feeney ended up 17th in the #39 Supercheap Auto ZB Commodore on a 2:05.9075s.
BJR gave Dean Fiore the final run of the session in Hazelwood’s #14 ZB Commodore, Team 18 did likewise with James Golding in Scott Pye’s #20 DeWalt ZB Commodore, and Team Sydney’s Jonathon Webb had a spell in Fabian Coulthard’s #19 Local Legends ZB Commodore, but that was the extent of the co-driver running.
Macauley Jones did get back out with just over 10 minutes to go to set a 2:07.5453s which put him 23rd on the timesheet.
Matt Stone Racing’s Jake Kostecki wound up last, spending time in the garage in the latter minutes of the session due to a suspected sticking throttle in the #34 Unit ZB Commodore.
Practice 2, for the co-drivers only, is due to start at 16:25 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.0233
|
|2
|25
|Mobil 1 Appliances Online
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.1075
|0:00.0842
|3
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.1390
|0:00.1157
|4
|44
|Boost Mobile Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.3685
|0:00.3452
|5
|18
|IRWIN Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.3981
|0:00.3748
|6
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.4113
|0:00.3880
|7
|888
|Red Bull Ampol Racing Team
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.4753
|0:00.4520
|8
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|T.Hazelwood/D.Fiore
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.5382
|0:00.5149
|9
|8
|R&J Batteries
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.5488
|0:00.5255
|10
|99
|Erebus Boost Mobile Racing
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.5557
|0:00.5324
|11
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing Team
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.5834
|0:00.5601
|12
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|William Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.6164
|0:00.5931
|13
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.6898
|0:00.6665
|14
|2
|Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.7725
|0:00.7492
|15
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.7984
|0:00.7751
|16
|20
|DEWALT Racing
|S.Pye/J.Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.8951
|0:00.8718
|17
|39
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.9075
|0:00.8842
|18
|5
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.0828
|0:01.0595
|19
|7
|NED Whisky Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.2364
|0:01.2131
|20
|22
|Team SYDNEY
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:06.3019
|0:01.2786
|21
|19
|Local Legends
|F.Coulthard/J.Webb
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:06.3716
|0:01.3483
|22
|4
|SCT Logistics
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:06.6987
|0:01.6754
|23
|96
|Coca-Cola Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:07.5453
|0:02.5220
|24
|35
|Yellow Cover Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:08.0542
|0:03.0309
|25
|34
|UNIT Racing
|Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:08.2182
|0:03.1949
