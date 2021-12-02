> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Ricciardo’s former Renault boss receives podium bet tattoo

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 2nd December, 2021 - 1:27pm

Over a year after his maiden podium for Renault, Daniel Ricciardo meets up with former boss Cyril Abiteboul as the Frenchman gets a tattoo in recognition of the accomplishment.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]