> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: 2021 Bathurst 1000, Day 3

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 2nd December, 2021 - 8:17pm

Photographer Ross Gibb’s gallery from Thursday at Mount Panorama.

RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94w5424
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94w5447
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94w5527
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94w5558
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94w5603
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94w5614
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a2650
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a2657
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a3006
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a3294
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a3562
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a3728
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a3865
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a3892
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a3894
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a3965
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a4080
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a4112
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a4343
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a4353
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a4386
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2p6a4436

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]