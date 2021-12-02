> Features > Downloads

DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s 2021 Great Race sweep

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 2nd December, 2021 - 6:52pm

Speedcafe.com’s Bathurst sweep, presented by Supercheap Auto

Speedcafe.com’s popular electronic sweep, presented by Supercheap Auto, has been released ahead of this year’s Great Race.

Taking the hard work out of hosting your regular office sweep, the format comes via a fully electronic, downloadable and printable style.

The flexible format works out prizemoney distribution and automatically draws cars at random for players.

Set yourself up for the biggest weekend in Australian motorsport by utilising our sweep generator and run your own professional sweepstake for the 2021 Supercars finale.

CLICK HERE to download your free Speedcafe.com Bathurst sweep.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]