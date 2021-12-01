RYCO Filters joins Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner group

Speedcafe.com has expanded its Platinum Partner group with the addition of leading Australian filter company RYCO.

The name RYCO Filters has a long and proud place in the Australian and New Zealand automotive aftermarkets with origins in Australia dating back to 1936.

As part of the partnership, RYCO will also be a major partner of Torquecafe.com, Speedcafe.com’s performance and recreational vehicle arm which has become a respected industry front-runner since being launched 16 months ago.

RYCO will also be the presenting partner of “Clearing The Air” – a new video preview segment presented by Supercars journalist Simon Chapman before each Supercars event.

In addition, the brand will be the presenting partner of Speedcafe.com’s Trending News section.

RYCO is a key supplier to some of Australia’s biggest automotive retailers, including Supercheap Auto which has been a long-term Platinum Partner at Speedcafe.com.

RYCO is Australia’s top selling brand of automotive oil, air, and fuel filters, and was named in the Australian Financial Review’s most innovative companies for the Manufacturing and Consumer Goods list in 2019, 2020 and recently placing second for 2021.

RYCO Filters continues to expand its range to more vehicles and equipment than at any time in the company’s history, utilising its manufacturing experience with a world-class on-site laboratory and R&D facilities at its head office in Melbourne, Victoria.

RYCO Filters designs, develops and tests filters to meet or exceed the filters as specified by the global automotive vehicle manufacturers.

The Speedcafe.com partnership complements RYCO’s long association with Australian motorsport which currently includes a partnership with Tickford Racing in the Supercars Championship, according to RYCO General Manager of Marketing, Jeff Turner.

“Speedcafe.com has been the place to go for your motorsport news for a long time in this part of the world and internationally and we are excited to be a part of that,” said Turner.

“The Australian and New Zealand automotive aftermarkets are the most diverse in the world. In Australia there are more than 70 vehicle makes and more than 400 vehicle models on offer.

“As a result of this vehicle diversity, RYCO Filters has developed a broad range of oil, air, fuel, cabin, transmission, DPF, Crankcase and hydraulic filters to service this diverse range.

“We know that many of the vehicles are driven by Speedcafe.com readers or are used by them in the workplace and we intend to use this partnership to develop those relationships.”

RYCO will be using Speedcafe.com for a range of media and marketing activations, including the promotion of their innovative app which has been recently upgraded to provide customers with a quick and convenient way to find RYCO Filters for their vehicle type.

It has been designed for the professional mechanic or the DIY enthusiast and contains easy access to the most comprehensive catalogue data as well as installation videos and related technical information to help with filter servicing.

Speedcafe.com founder and owner Brett “Crusher” Murray says he is looking forward to RYCO becoming a proactive partner for a busy end to 2021 and beyond.

“RYCO has a great history in the Australian automotive industry and has been an active contributor to Australian motorsport for many years,” said Murray.

“A commitment to Speedcafe.com is a commitment to Australian and international motorsport.

“We believe we provide great return on investment for our partners and in turn we reinvest their spend to provide the best news service possible and keep it First, Fast and Free for the fans.

“RYCO is a great brand with trusted products and those two qualities make it a perfect candidate to be a part of the Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner family.”

RYCO is the latest addition to the Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner group which also includes PIRTEK, Michelin, Castrol EDGE, Supercheap Auto, KTM, TyrePlus, R&J Batteries, Lloyds Auctions, Kincrome Tools, Grove Hire and Meguiar’s car care products.

For more information on RYCO visit www.rycofilters.com.au