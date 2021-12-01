> News > Super2

Ojeda leads MWM one-two in Super2 Practice 1

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Wednesday 1st December, 2021 - 11:19am

Jayden Ojeda

Jayden Ojeda has set the pace in an MW Motorsport one-two in Practice 1 at Round 5 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at Bathurst.

The title contender went as quick as a 2:07.1703s in the 40-minute session, with Tyler Everingham taking second at a margin of 0.1750s.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s series leader, Broc Feeney, ended up third, from rookie Matt Payne (Grove Racing) and Tickford Racing’s Zak Best, who is second in the standings.

Image Racing’s Jordan Boys was fastest after the first flyers with a 2:09.4543s in the #49 VF Commodore, before he was usurped by Feeney on a 2:08.4157s next time around in the #888 VF Commodore.

Both improved on their third flyer but Ojeda went even better in driving the #31 Nissan Altima to a 2:07.3474s.

With the first runs done, he held sway from Boys on a 2:07.8927s, Payne (#10 Nissan Altima) on a 2:08.0082s, Everingham (#27 Nissan Altima) on a 2:08.2224s, and Feeney on a 2:08.3375s.

Feeney looked like going quicker at the start of his second run but found traffic in the form of Super3 driver James Masterton (#219 Masterton Motorsport VE Commodore) at The Chase.

That allowed Payne to steal a march in improving to second position on a 2:07.8340s, before Feeney bumped him back a spot with a 2:07.6416s two laps later.

They traded the place again in the final few minutes when Payne clocked a 2:07.5844s and then Feeney a 2:07.3876s, as the clouds over Mount Panorama got darker.

Ojeda had not long survived a big slide through The Dipper, when he looked like hitting the wall on either or both sides, before coming out for his final run and laying down the 2:07.1703s.

Everingham was fifth when he jumped up three spots with a 2:07.3543s in the last minute prior to the chequered flag, meaning Feeney ended up third and Payne fourth.

Best climbed from eighth to fifth after the chequered flag with a 2:07.7091s in the #78 FGX Falcon, leaving Boys sixth all-told courtesy of his best first-run effort.

Matt McLean, the leading rookie in the series, wound up seventh on a 2:08.2495s in the #54 VF Commodore, one position ahead of new Eggleston Motorsport team-mate Josh Fife (#38 VF Commodore) on a 2:08.3167s.

Aaron Seton took ninth in a nervous end to his session, the Matt Stone Racing driver appearing to get away with just a scrape of the tyre belt when he had a moment at Griffins Bend in the #30 VF Commodore.

Tim Blanchard (#88 VF Commodore) rounded out the top 10 in another Eggleston entry, from Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), Triple Eight’s Angelo Mouzouris (#6 VF Commodore), and Brema Group Racing’s Zane Morse (#11 VF Commodore).

Jaylyn Robotham (#999 VF Commodore) ended up 15th after a hit-out during which he had to contend with a loose left-rear wheel, which Image Racing attributed to an issue with the nut.

Blake Fardell (#77 Blake Fardell VE Commodore) was best of the Super3 contingent in 17th outright on a 2:11.5035s, ahead of class title leader Nash Morris (#67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon) and Michael Anderson (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon).

Fourth in class and 20th outright went to Image’s Reef McCarthy, who parked off Mountain Straight mid-session after an off at the Chase which left him with what looked like a flat tyre and a damaged splitter.

Brad Jones Racing’s Elly Morrow, who debuted last time out at Sydney Motorsport Park, propped up the timesheet having been down on power in the #8 VE Commodore.

Practice 2 starts this afternoon at 15:30 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima S2 2:07.1703  
2 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 2:07.3453 0:00.1750
3 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Holden Commodore VF S2 2:07.3876 0:00.2173
4 10 Grove Motorsport Matthew Payne Nissan Altima S2 2:07.5844 0:00.4141
5 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 2:07.7091 0:00.5388
6 49 Joss Group / Image Racing Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF S2 2:07.8927 0:00.7224
7 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.2495 0:01.0792
8 38 Eggleston Motorsport Josh Fife Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.3167 0:01.1464
9 30 Sherrin Rentals Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.4836 0:01.3133
10 88 Eggleston Motorsport Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.5827 0:01.4124
11 18 Falcon Spares & Repaires Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 2:08.5955 0:01.4252
12 6 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.6323 0:01.4620
13 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 2:09.2561 0:02.0858
14 777 Red Hot Couriers / MWM Declan Fraser Nissan Altima S2 2:09.3720 0:02.2017
15 999 Rare Spares / Image Racing Jaylyn Robotham Holden Commodore VF S2 2:09.7982 0:02.6279
16 69 Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Holden Commodore VF S2 2:10.7808 0:03.6105
17 77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE CH 2:11.5035 0:04.3332
18 67 Flash Bush Motorsport Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG CH 2:13.1265 0:05.9562
19 5 Anderson Motorsport Michael Anderson Ford Falcon FG SC3 2:13.5834 0:06.4131
20 61 Image Racing Reef McCarthy Ford Falcon FG CH 2:15.1897 0:08.0194
21 24 North West Recycling David Murphy Ford Falcon FG SC3 2:15.4912 0:08.3209
22 7 Mocomm Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Commodore VE SC3 2:15.5059 0:08.3356
23 4 Crusher Parts International Tony Auddino Ford Falcon BF SC3 2:16.0215 0:08.8512
24 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 2:17.2673 0:10.0970
25 25 Weldcraft Motorsport Paul Boschert Holden Commodore VE SC3 2:17.6804 0:10.5101
26 17 Resurrection Panel N Paint Jason Foley Ford Falcon BF SC3 2:17.7370 0:10.5667
27 219 Masterton Motorsport James Masterton Holden Commodore VE SC3 2:22.3820 0:15.2117
28 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 2:22.7452 0:15.5749
29 8 Brad Jones Racing Elly Morrow Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 2:38.1973 0:31.0270

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]