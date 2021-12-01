> News > Carrera Cup

Love leads Carrera Cup practice at Bathurst

Simon Chapman

By Simon Chapman

Wednesday 1st December, 2021 - 5:53pm

Aaron Love topped the sole practice at Mount Panorama. Picture: Mark Horsburgh

Aaron Love fired his first warning shot at Mount Panorama today, topping Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia practice.

The Sonic Motor Racing Services driver clocked a 2:06.6044s in the 40-minute session, an effort which put him nearly half a second clear of Wall Racing’s David Wall.

CHE Racing’s Cameron Hill rounded out the top three, his lap six-and-a-half tenths adrift of the top time.

Harri Jones, David Russell, Dale Wood, Matthew Payne, Max Vidau, Cooper Murray, and Simon Fallon completed the top 10.

Rain threatened throughout, with showers cooling the circuit with 15 minutes remaining.

The times quickly improved in the final quarter of the session, ultimately ending with Love leading proceedings.

“It was quite a positive session,” said Love.

“We made some good headway with the car, but it’s good to know we have the pace early on, not only at the beginning of the session on a used tyre but also at the end on the new tyre.

“I’m sure the weather conditions created some interesting viewing for the spectators at the top.

“We were here a couple weeks ago with Bathurst Challenge so we had a decent reference to go off and have a dip, but it was also good to keep a little in our pockets and know we can push that margin heading into qualifying tomorrow.”

The session ran without much drama, the only notable incident involving Murray who got in Wall’s way at Murray’s Corner.

Wall, who was on a flying lap, locked up on the run down to the final corner, costing him time.

Qualifying takes place on Thursday at 11:20 local time/AEDT, which sees a unique format for the double-header weekend.

Each drivers’ fastest time will set the grid for the opening race of Round 4 tomorrow while their second fastest lap will determine the grid for the first race of Round 5 on Saturday.

Results: Practice, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

Pos Car Driver Class Fastest Lap Gap
1 78 Aaron Love Pro 2:06.6044
2 38 David Wall Pro 2:07.0435 0.4391
3 111 Cameron Hill Pro 2:07.2514 0.6470
4 12 Harri Jones Pro 2:07.7585 1.1541
5 23 David Russell Pro 2:07.8861 1.2817
6 100 Dale Wood Pro 2:07.9653 1.3609
7 21 Matthew Payne Pro 2:08.2082 1.6038
8 28 Max Vidau Pro 2:08.2628 1.6584
9 36 Cooper Murray Pro 2:08.4486 1.8442
10 777 Simon Fallon Pro 2:08.5668 1.9624
11 77 Michael Almond Pro 2:08.6317 2.0273
12 338 Craig Lowndes Pro 2:08.9920 2.3876
13 76 Christian Pancione Pro 2:10.3795 3.7751
14 8 Nick McBride Pro 2:10.5165 3.9121
15 11 Jackson Walls Pro 2:10.9260 4.3216
16 17 Callum Hedge Pro 2:11.2064 4.6020
17 48 Geoff Emery Pro/Am 2:11.7829 5.1785
18 7 Tim Miles Pro/Am 2:12.2092 5.6048
19 13 Sam Shahin Pro/Am 2:12.2797 5.6753
20 74 Ben Stack Pro/Am 2:14.0041 7.3997
21 22 Dean Cook Pro/Am 2:14.5257 7.9213
22 35 Indiran Padayachee Pro/Am 2:15.5381 8.9337
23 9 Marc Cini Pro/Am 2:16.6989 10.0945
24 222 Scott Taylor Pro/Am 2:17.2331 10.6287
25 82 Madeline Stewart Pro 2:18.2010 11.5966

 

