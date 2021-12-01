Charity incentive for Erebus at Mount Panorama

Erebus Motorsport can secure up to $100,000 worth of donations to its charity partner Feel the Magic if the team performs well across the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Shaw and Partners, the major backer on the #9 entry to be shared by Will Brown and Jack Perkins have announced the incentive-based initiative.

The company’s philanthropic arm, the Shaw and Partners Foundation, will donate $25,000 to Feel the Magic for each Erebus car that qualifies for the Top 10 Shootout, and a further $25,000 for each Erebus car finishes the race 10th or better.

Erebus is fielding two ZB Commodores in the Great Race, the other being Brodie Kostecki and David Russell’s #99.

“At Shaw and Partners we are great believers in putting back into the community and we are always looking for opportunities to do so whilst having some fun,” said Shaw and Partners co-CEO Earl Evans.

“This is great motivation for the Erebus team, who are already striving for that Top Ten Shootout.

“We are so pleased to partner with both Erebus and Feel the Magic this weekend and look forward to, hopefully, proudly donating to Feel the Magic, who undertake such vital work in our society.”

Feel the Magic is an Australian non-profit organisation focused on helping children grieving the loss of a parent, guardian or sibling.

“We feel very privileged to be a charity partner with Erebus Motorsport and are so grateful for the support they provide to Feel the Magic and the grieving kids we serve,” said Feel the Magic CEO Adam Blatch.

“What the Shaw and Partners Foundation provides to charities is remarkable and we are very grateful for the opportunity to be part of the relationship between Erebus and Shaw and Partners at this year’s Bathurst 1000.”

Erebus enters the event on a hot run of form, with Brown opening his Repco Supercars Championship victory account last month at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Main game practice at The Mountain begins tomorrow, with the top 10 runners in Friday qualifying proceeding to the Saturday shootout.