> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: S5000 onboard at Mount Panorama

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 30th November, 2021 - 2:50pm

Garry Rogers Motorsport S5000 driver James Golding gives fans an insight into tackling Bathurst in the high-powered open-wheeler.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]