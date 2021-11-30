> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Larkham looks at technical ins-and-outs of Gen3

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 30th November, 2021 - 8:40pm

Supercars presenter Mark Larkham looks at the technical make-up of Gen3 and how the category will reduce downforce to create closer racing.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]