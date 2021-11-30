> News > National > S5000

GALLERY: 2021 Bathurst 1000, Day 1

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 30th November, 2021 - 9:06pm

All the action from Tuesday at Mount Panorama as six categories got the six-day festival underway.

Pictures: Ross Gibb

RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94W4584
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94W4610
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94W4717
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94W4718
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94W4732
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A7030
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A7431
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A7468
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A7666
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A7828
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A8042
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A7851
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94W4740
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A7352
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A7897
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A7915
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A7967
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A8016
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A7702
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A8143
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A8216
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-2P6A8234
RGP-2021 Repco Bathurst 1000-_94W4736

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]