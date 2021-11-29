VIDEO: Pancione’s full motion simulator Bathurst prep
Best sees chinks in Super2 leader Feeney’s armour
Wood reveals wacky Minions-themed helmet
Fife makes team switch for Bathurst Super2 round
Richards duo complete mammoth rebuild in time for Bathurst
Tru-Blu TCM Falcon meets Bathurst 1000 winner
Whincup hopes ‘haters’ make themselves heard
Hyundai ups support of TCR Australia team
GALLERY: Red Bull launches Whincup’s farewell in style
POLL: Who will win the 2021 Bathurst 1000?
Ingall not heeding orders to put ‘The Enforcer’ away
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]