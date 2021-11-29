Motorsport world pays tribute to Frank Williams

The motorsport world has paid tribute to Sir Frank Williams, who passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by family.

The 79-year-old saw his name become synonymous with Formula 1 as the Williams F1 team won 16 world championships and enjoying periods of dominance in the sport.

Seven drivers won world championships in his cars, which have amassed 114 race wins to date, the first coming at the 1979 British Grand Prix.

We are filled with the most immense and deep sadness at the passing of Sir Frank Williams His was a life driven by passion for motorsport; his legacy is immeasurable, and will be forever part of F1 To know him was an inspiration and privilege He will be deeply, deeply missed pic.twitter.com/48JhruQpLK — Formula 1 (@F1) November 28, 2021

Today, we say goodbye to the man who defined our team. Sir Frank was such a genuinely wonderful human being and I’ll always remember the laughs we shared. He was more than a boss, he was a mentor and a friend to everybody who joined the Williams Racing family and so many others. pic.twitter.com/bWpFivpkmi — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 28, 2021

We have lost a true hero of our sport and an inspiration for so many beyond it. Sir Frank not only created a special F1 legacy but showed the power of human determination to overcome huge adversity. Thoughts with his family and the Williams team. pic.twitter.com/oVD73NkSKu — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) November 28, 2021

A statement from Williams Racing. pic.twitter.com/urzeKUL7bx — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 28, 2021

Sir Frank Williams A man who succeeded against the odds to become a true Formula 1 legend Rest in peace, Sir Frank pic.twitter.com/WLFCDl6uyV — Formula 1 (@F1) November 28, 2021

My racing family has always been Williams so can’t describe my sadness at hearing of the death of Frank. My boss, friend and inspiration for many years RIP He had a smile when he was with his beloved cars and racing drivers This picture is how I want to remember him pic.twitter.com/EgZWli4tku — Ann Bradshaw (@AnnieBWansford) November 28, 2021

Very sad news. Sir Frank Williams leaves a lasting impression on the history of @F1. He was a pioneer, an exceptional personality & an exemplary man. On behalf of the entire @FIA Community, our thoughts are with his family, friends & @WilliamsRacing. Rest in peace, my friend https://t.co/iWygN5mYzi pic.twitter.com/uz4xyru9l4 — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) November 28, 2021

Goodbye Sir Frank… A truly inspirational human being whose passion for the sport was only surpassed by his tenacity. My deepest condolences to the Williams family and everyone at the @WilliamsRacing team at this time. #RIPSirFrank pic.twitter.com/68T4swYzPi — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) November 28, 2021

Sending our love to everyone at Williams at this deeply sad time. 💙 — W Series (@WSeriesRacing) November 28, 2021

a legend has left us. Rest in Peace, Sir Frank Williams, your contribution to the sport and legacy will never be forgotten 💙 pic.twitter.com/09yZE4GfOK — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) November 28, 2021

Today we mourn a legend of our sport, a name synonymous with racing. Our thoughts are with Sir Frank’s family and our friends at Williams. 💙 pic.twitter.com/QZfD8ptTkr — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) November 28, 2021

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Frank Williams, a man who defied the odds throughout his life and career to become one of our sport’s greatest icons. A wonderful man and a brilliant competitor, his legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Sir Frank. pic.twitter.com/neCK897jID — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) November 28, 2021

RIP Sir Frank Williams. Such sad news 😔 A huge loss for our sport and our team. It’s been an honour to represent your name on the world stage and we will continue to push hard to take the team back up the grid 💙 pic.twitter.com/4UKiU3CzB4 — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) November 28, 2021

It’s a sad day for our sport, Frank Williams will always be remembered as one of the heroes and #F1 icons.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his daughter, Claire Williams. #RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/vSs7MUIUFO — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 28, 2021

Rest In Peace Sir Frank. You will be missed. Thoughts and prayers with all the Williams family. — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) November 28, 2021

We’re saddened to learn the passing of Sir Frank Williams, a true pioneer of our sport. We’d like to pass on our condolences to his family, friends and the Williams Racing Team. pic.twitter.com/uo7fMA4Kxq — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 28, 2021