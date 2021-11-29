> News > Formula 1

Motorsport world pays tribute to Frank Williams

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 29th November, 2021 - 2:36am

Sir Frank Williams with Keke Rosberg

The motorsport world has paid tribute to Sir Frank Williams, who passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by family.

The 79-year-old saw his name become synonymous with Formula 1 as the Williams F1 team won 16 world championships and enjoying periods of dominance in the sport.

Seven drivers won world championships in his cars, which have amassed 114 race wins to date, the first coming at the 1979 British Grand Prix.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]