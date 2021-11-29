Fife makes team switch for Bathurst Super2 round

Josh Fife will drive for a new team in the final round of the 2021 Dunlop Super2 Series, Speedcafe.com has learnt.

Having contested the first four rounds with MW Motorsport, the Canberran is believed to now be at Eggleston Motorsport for Round 5 of the campaign, at Mount Panorama.

That puts Fife back into a VF Commodore, one of Triple Eight Race Engineering construction, after driving a Nissan Altima out of MWM previously.

The 21-year-old debuted in Super2 in 2020, in a Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore, after a single, race-winning season with the Albury squad in Super3 when he was fresh out of karts.

With manager Brad Jones’ blessing, he moved across to MWM this year and had been steering the car which Bryce Fullwood and Thomas Randle took to the 2019 and 2020 titles respectively.

Fife is currently 11th in the series standings, with MWM’s best being Jayden Ojeda in third.

Eggleston’s multi-car effort is led by Matt McLean, who is the leading rookie in sixth position in the series.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney is in the box seat to take the title, with Tickford Racing’s Zak Best at the head of the chasing pack at 129 points behind.

Practice 1 for Round 5 starts on Wednesday at 10:15 local time/AEDT