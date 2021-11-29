Documentaries highlight Bathurst channel build-up

A series of nightly documentaries and special features in the lead-up to this year’s Great Race will highlight coverage on Fox Sports’ dedicated Bathurst channel.

The build-up to this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 begins today on Fox Sports 503.

From Monday to Saturday, there will be a nightly documentary or special programme.

Tonight, at 19:00 AEDT, Jess Yates interviews Jamie Whincup ahead of his last hurrah as a full-time driver in the Repco Supercars Championship with Red Bull Ampol Racing.

Then, at 19:30 AEDT, Fox Sports presenters Yates and Mark Skaife will preview this year’s Bathurst 1000.

On Tuesday, Yates and driver-turned-commentator Craig Lowndes look back on the seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner’s biggest moments at The Mountain.

Come Wednesday, live at 18:00 AEDT following the conclusion of the day’s on-track running, Fox Sports’ experts will do a deep dive into the make-up of Mount Panorama.

Thursday at 18:00 AEDT will see a special on the Blue Oval at the Bathurst 1000 with a host of special guests.

The Story of the Monaro 427C will air at 18:00 AEDT on Friday, which will then be followed by Supercars’ annual Friday Night Live special in pit lane.

The live show will see the conclusion of the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge as well as a series of interviews.

Brock: Over The Top will air at 18:30 AEDT following the Top 10 Shootout on Saturday.

Throughout the week, the Bathurst channel will highlight some of the ‘Magic Moments’ with a top 10 best-of collection.

“This is the most demanding and unforgiving, yet rewarding, circuit on the calendar bar none and what a way to finish off the 2021 season,” said Skaife.

“Crowned 2021 and defending Bathurst champion Shane van Gisbergen will take to the grid as the favourite for this race, or perhaps we will see a fitting farewell for Jamie Whincup, with some weather surprises and rain forecast I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than parked up in front a screen over the weekend to watch all of the action on Foxtel and Kayo.”

Fox Sports’ live on-track coverage begins on Wednesday at 08:25 local time/AEDT.

Bathurst channel schedule highlights (local time/AEDT):