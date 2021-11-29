DJR becomes Supercars’ first carbon neutral team

The Shell V-Power Racing Team has celebrated becoming Australian motorsport’s first carbon neutral squad.

The championship-winning Ford Supercars organisation has been awarded the highest three-star FIA environmental accreditation, with various initiatives making for zero net carbon emissions.

That has been achieved through avenues including: the establishment of an environmental policy, moving to 100 percent renewable energy, major recycling efforts, and planting thousands of trees, among other projects.

The team hopes its pioneering can inspire others in the game to follow suit.

“We’re the first in Australia and the Repco Supercars Championship, and we are leading by example to show that it can be done and how it can be done,” read communications from the outfit otherwise known as Dick Johnson Racing.

Team founder Dick Johnson described the achievement “something I’m personally pretty proud of”.

“Australia’s been good to me. It’s a great country. We’ve tried to give back something by pushing the boundaries in motorsport to keep it going as a great Aussie tradition,” Johnson explained.

“We couldn’t have gone carbon neutral without our amazing partners and supporters. And my business partner Ryan [Story, DJR chairman and CEO] has done an incredible job getting us to carbon neutral.

“Everything else we do we are proud of – the charities, supporting a great team, but for a motor racing team to go carbon neutral, well, that’s special even for an old bugger like me!

“I learned a thing or two about the business as all the information was compiled and what was clear to me is how much low hanging fruit there is to start to make an immediate difference.

“I can’t thank our partners and supporters enough that we are still here over 40 years on and still the benchmark in a lot of ways. Ryan has done an amazing job. This has been his baby for quite a while, this and everything he does for charity and for the team.”

FIA president Jean Todt congratulated DJR on its newfound status.

“Having spent some time with the Dick Johnson team in Melbourne in 2019, I am very pleased to see them become the first motorsport team outside of Europe, to achieve the FIA’s Three Star Environmental Accreditation rating,” said Todt.

“A key element of the FIA Action for the Environment initiative is our Accreditation programme and it is very encouraging to see Dick Johnson Racing setting an example to other touring Car teams to lead the way in demonstrating the FIA’s responsible and proactive approach to the environment and sustainability.

“My congratulations go to Ryan Story, Dick Johnson and the team, for their achievement and example.”

Supercars legend Mark Skaife was among those leading praise for DJR’s efforts, hailing a “landmark” occasion for the championship.

“Having a team go carbon neutral is a landmark moment for Supercars as a sport,” said Skaife.

“It’s a tremendous step in the quest to ensure Supercars is an environmentally responsible part of the community.

“Dick Johnson Racing’s commitment to achieving carbon neutral status shows the way for other teams to follow.”

DJR will be vying for its fifth Bathurst 1000 victory this Sunday through its pairings of Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto and Will Davison/Alex Davison.