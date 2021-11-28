VIDEO: Seven releases Bathurst 1000 opener
Mount Panorama reminds Merhi of Macau
Kostecki all set to debut first new helmet in four years
Hill pulling out all the stops for Bathurst double round
Recovering Supercars stalwart returns to the paddock at Bathurst
BJR carrying momentum into Peter Brock Trophy tilt
Livery revealed for German ace’s TCR Australia debut
Wall’s glowing take on what Lowndes has brought to the table
How Bathurst could alter drivers’ and teams’ championship standings
Grove wants major teams’ championship improvement in 2022
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]