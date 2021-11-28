Livery revealed for German ace’s TCR Australia debut

The livery which Christopher Mies will sport in his Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series debut this week has been revealed.

The Audi factory driver will carry primary backing from Lock & Load Transport Tie Down Systems.

Mies, 32, will race a #75 Audi RS3 LMS TCR run by Melbourne Performance Centre at the TCR Bathurst 400, beginning Tuesday.

The car was last raced at TCR’s Easter visit to The Mountain as part of the Bathurst 6 Hour event, where Garth Tander drove it to third place on two occasions.

Mies will also take part in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS action, joining forces with Yasser Shahin.

The German owns the official Mount Panorama lap record of 1:59.2910s, set aboard an Audi R8 Ultra during the 2018 Challenge Bathurst.