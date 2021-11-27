Sargent looking for perfect finish to Formula Ford career

Australian Formula Ford champion-elect Tom Sargent is looking to go out with a bang in his final round start in the open-wheel category.

The youngster, who wrapped up the 2021 title with a round to spare, will graduate to Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge next year.

Before then, he’s got work to do at Phillip Island this weekend for the Formula Ford season finale.

“I’ll still be trying to win all three races, I’d love to finish the season with a perfect streak of round wins,” Sargent said.

“Having already wrapped up the title, it means I can just enjoy driving the car and I don’t have to worry about the points situation. It’s a great position to be in.”

Having competed in Formula Ford, either at state or national level, since 2018, this weekend shapes to be a somewhat emotional occasion for Sargent.

“When the chequered flag waves at the end of the last race on Sunday, and I get out of the car for the last time, I’m expecting it to be an emotional moment – I’ve had so much fun in the category and there have been many happy memories,” he said.

“I’ve learned so much and I’ve been fortunate to have been surrounded by some brilliant people at the CHE Racing Team.

“It’s like finishing school in a way, it’s the end of one chapter in my life and career, but it’s also the start of an exciting new chapter with the Porsche racing I’m going to be doing in 2022.”

There’s still plenty to play for between the likes of Cody Burcher, Harrison Goodman and Noah Sands, who are vying to be season runner-up – a status which brings with it the prize of a Norwell Motorplex driver coaching day.

Running as part of the Island Magic event, Formula Ford qualifying gets underway today at 10:50 local time/AEDT.