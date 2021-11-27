Commission to remain under new Supercars ownership

The Supercars Commission will remain in place despite the category coming under new ownership.

A company known as ‘RACE’ (Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises Ltd) is the new, sole owner of Supercars, with the relevant transactions to facilitate that sale now complete.

It means that, for the first time, the teams no longer necessarily have any ownership of the category, having collectively held a 35 percent share prior to the sale to RACE.

Archer Capital had owned most of the 65 percent balance, and it was upon the private equity firm’s acquisition of that stake in 2011 that the Commission came to be.

That the Commission will stay is notable not just because it is a product of the Archer era, but because of the not insignificant team presence on it.

“The Supercars Commission, constituted in 2011 will remain in place,” read a statement, in part, from Supercars which confirmed the completion of the sale transaction.

“In 2022, the Commission will continue to be an advisory body with a particular focus on racing rules, regulations and formats, and will be an additional resource to the board and management team.

“New Commission members will be appointed in January.”

As it stands, the Commission membership features a mixture of direct Supercars representation, team owners/principals, and an independent.

The abovementioned statement is consistent with the remit which the body has had since it came into existence a decade ago.

The Commission was essentially created to separate sporting/technical decision-making from that of business/commercial.

The latter became the board’s main responsibility, with the Commission charged with making recommendations to the board.

At present, Neil Crompton chairs the Commission, with its membership being Supercars CEO Sean Seamer, Supercars COO Shane Howard, Tickford Racing’s Tim Edwards, Brad Jones Racing’s Brad Jones, Triple Eight Race Engineering driver/shareholder Jamie Whincup, and former Kelly Racing team manager Scott Sinclair, the latter of whom is the independent.

The Alternate members are, for Supercars, head of motorsport Adrian Burgess, and for the teams, Erebus Motorsport’s Barry Ryan, while Anthony Hogarth is secretary.