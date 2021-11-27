Bathurst to hold maiden TCR autograph session

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia will deliver the first driver autograph session in its young history in the build-up to next week’s six-day festival at Mount Panorama.

While Supercars’ Bathurst 1000 is the headline act on Sunday, December 5, the second-ever TCR Australia title winner will be decided across three races making up the TCR Bathurst 400 season finale.

Before cars hit the track, fans will have the chance to meet the hot hatch category’s drivers.

An all-in driver signing and fan event will take place from 16:30-17:30 (local time/AEDT) on Monday, November 29, at the Supercheap Auto store located at 3 Stockland Drive, Kelso.

Also present will be two TCR Australia race cars, namely John Martin’s Mobil 1 Honda Civic Type R and Aaron Cameron’s Valvoline Peugeot 308 TCR.

Free TCR Bathurst 400 event posters and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series stickers will be on offer, in addition to TCR Australia caps to be handed out.

Face masks and proof of COVID-19 double vaccination will be a condition of entry to the fan event.

Opening practice for TCR gets underway at 10:40 (local time/AEDT) on Tuesday, with races slated for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.