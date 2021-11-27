Bathurst to hold maiden TCR autograph session

New COVID variant forces Kyalami 9 Hour postponement
Piastri: F1 deal takes pressure off F2 title bid
MotoGP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya agree to five-year deal
Sargent looking for perfect finish to Formula Ford career
Supercars sale transaction to RACE completed
Commission to remain under new Supercars ownership
Carrera Cup grid locked in for Bathurst double-header
Spain secures F1 contract renewal
VIDEO: Whincup/Richards VZ Commodore restored
Drivers for Gen3 demonstrations at Bathurst firming
Merhi to join GT World Challenge field at Bathurst
Special tribute livery for Hanson Alfa Romeo at TCR Bathurst 400
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]