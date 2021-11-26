Six-round calendar for 2022 Australia Off Road Championship

The 2022 BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship (AORC) will be run to an expanded, six-round calendar.

For the first time in a number of years, all mainland states will host a round of the AORC, with New South Wales now also part of the calendar.

Queensland’s Cobb & Co St George 399 once again opens the season, on March 18-20, before the visit to southwest NSW for the Pooncarie Desert Dash in the town of the same name, around an hour-and-a-half from Mildura.

Round 3 is the iconic Tatts Finke Desert Race on its traditional Queen’s Birthday long weekend date in June, followed by the Can-Am Loveday 400 at Loveday 4×4 Adventure Park in South Australia.

Victoria’s Hindmarsh Shire Rainbow Desert Enduro in September and Western Australia’s Black Diamond Drilling Kalgoorlie Desert Race in October round out the campaign.

Loveday has twice been run as a BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Cup due to COVID restrictions, but is finally set to be part of the national championship in 2022.

Pooncarie, run by the Sunraysia Motorsport Club, and Kalgoorlie are also set to offer AORC points for the first time.

Motorsport Australia’s director of motor sport and commercial operations, Mike Smith, was pleased to announce the expanded calendar.

“In what has been a difficult two years, it is a breath of fresh air to have such a busy calendar next year and to see the AORC in good health – especially with the addition of a brand-new event,” said Smith.

“We’ve been really impressed with what the Sunraysia Motorsport Club has to offer and we think it’s going to be a really good race that competitors should get a lot of enjoyment out of.

“We believe that after two years of minimal racing, to have six rounds across six different states/territories truly shows the diversity of this championship, as most state-level competitors will be able to race against the best offroaders in the country.

“We’re very happy with how the calendar has shaped up and would like to thank all six event organisers for their willingness to do what it takes to get a decent looking schedule.

“I would also like to thank BFGoodrich for its constant support of the championship, as well as the offroad community as a whole after being highly patient and understanding of the uncertainty throughout the past two years.

“The AORC is committed to help build offroad racing and to now have a six-round season including an event in New South Wales, indicates the strength of the championship.”

BFGoodrich’s renewed commitment to title backing of the AORC was announced yesterday.

BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship 2022 calendar