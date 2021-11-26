Pirtek supports Garry Coleman auction

Founding Speedcafe.com Platinum Partners Pirtek have donated a corporate experience at next year’s opening round of the National Rugby League season in Sydney to the Motor Racing Ministries’ Super Auction, hosted by Lloyds Auctions.

Pirtek is offering two corporate tickets to the Parramatta Eels v Gold Coast Titans game at CommBank Stadium on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The prize will include two tickets to Pirtek’s corporate box where the guests will be hosted by Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton and Speedcafe.com founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray.

The guests will be met at CommBank Stadium and enjoy an exclusive corporate entrance, spectacular views and a private balcony to soak up the atmosphere, dedicated concierge and wait staff, gourmet dining and premium beverage package.

The prize will also include a Pirtek merchandise pack, Eels supporters pack, and a meet and greet with a couple of rugby league legends.

An idea of the corporate experience can be seen HERE.

The Super Auction has been created to pay tribute to Motor Racing Ministries founder Garry Coleman who will retire at the Bathurst 1000 next month.

Motor Racing Ministries has been the chosen charity of Speedcafe.com for a couple of years and in that time more than $53,000 has been raised through regular monthly auctions hosted by Lloyds.

The auction will run until 7pm, Tuesday, December 14, and can be accessed HERE.

Those not wanting to be involved in the auction, but would like to pay tribute to Coleman and the unsung work of Motor Racing Ministries can make a direct contribution HERE.

Pirtek CEO, Stephen Dutton, was one of the first to put up his hand when the charity auction was announced.

“We have seen the work of Garry Coleman and the team at Motor Racing Ministries since Pirtek began its involvement in motorsport in the late 1990s,” said Dutton.

“They do an amazing job and we could not do anything else but get involved.

“We wanted to offer up something a little different and believe the corporate experience at the Eels game will raise a good amount of cash.”

Murray was appreciative of the Pirtek donation and said he and Dutton are looking forward to hosting the auction winners.

“Pirtek have been fantastic supporters of Speedcafe.com for the past 13 years,” said Murray.

“Pirtek’s commitment to Australian and international motorsport is unquestionable and this is just another example of it.

“We know motorsport fans also have a major interest in NRL and we are sure this auction item will get plenty of interest. It will be a terrific afternoon and a great way to kick off the rugby league season and a great year of Australian sport which we all hope will be back to some sort of ‘normal’.”

The inaugural Super Auction is being presented by Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner Lloyds Auctions who will generously waive their regular fees and handle all transportation and delivery costs to ensure 100 percent of all monies go directly to Motor Racing Ministries.

All direct cash donations to Motor Racing Ministries are tax deductible.