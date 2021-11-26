New look for Cox at Supercheap Auto TCR Bathurst finale

Jordan Cox will drive a new-look Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo at next week’s TCR Bathurst 400.

Car #5 has changed from a predominantly white livery to the blue hues of Australian-owned cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx for the final round of the 2021 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

“It’s very exciting and I can’t wait to hit the Mountain adorned in the Swyftx colours,” said Cox, who boasts two race wins this year in the hot hatch category.

“I’m so excited to not only have Swyftx come onboard, but also my remaining partners including Pitcher Partners, MTA NSW and Raceworks after what has been a frustrating year.

“The car looks absolutely unbelievable and will definitely stand out from the crowd.

“I’ve been in the crypto space for about five years and I personally invest in the space, so this partnership is a perfect fit for me.

“It will be great to get the opportunity to race at Australia’s biggest motorsport event of the season at such an exciting and fantastic location to go racing.”

Swyftx chief marketing officer Chris Vanek added, “Aligning with Jordan has brought the fast paced environment of the racetrack to Swyftx while entering Bathurst in an exciting way.

“Watching Jordan over the last couple years and his phenomenal racing abilities we are proud to be by his side during the TCR Races.

“The enthusiasm, ingenuity and dedication he brings to the sport is aligned with our approach closely.”

Cox is currently eighth in the series, which is led by Audi driver Chaz Mostert, who will be on the grid in the #25 RS 3 at Mount Panorama after a schedule change.

Round 5 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series supports the Repco Bathurst 1000, with Practice 1 on Tuesday at 10:40 local time/AEDT and three, 21-lap races over the course of the event.

